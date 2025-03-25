19 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Seven PIF Camps operational in Tripura to curb illegal infiltration: Report

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 24: The Tripura government has established seven Prevention of Infiltration of Foreigners (PIF) camps across different districts to check illegal infiltration along the state’s 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, only one case of human trafficking has been reported in the state in 2024.

During the Tripura Legislative Assembly session on Monday, the Home Department, in a written statement, emphasised that these PIF camps play a crucial role in monitoring border areas. The camps are strategically located in Dharmanagar (North District), Kailashahar (Unakoti District), Agartala (West District), Kamlasagar and Sonamura (Sepahijala District), Belonia and Sabroom (South District).

“These camps work in close coordination with district police, the Border Security Force (BSF), and other security agencies to prevent illegal infiltration,” the statement mentioned.

The department also refuted claims that human trafficking activities were rising in the state, clarifying that only one case has been recorded this year.

The report said that to counter human trafficking, the government has intensified efforts, including joint patrolling in sensitive areas near the international border, targeted raids against traffickers based on intelligence inputs, and legal action under relevant laws. Additionally, district-level Anti-Human Trafficking Units are actively collaborating with law enforcement agencies.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has also ramped up surveillance at railway stations, conducting routine vehicle checks near stations and in settlements close to railway tracks. The state police continue to organize ’Prayas’ meetings in border areas to raise awareness and strengthen community involvement in combating human trafficking.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
