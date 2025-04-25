Tripura Congress chief flags flood issues, seeks urgent embankment work

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, April 24: Raising alarm over the worsening flood situation in border areas, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Asish Kumar Saha has written to Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, demanding immediate construction of river embankments in Belonia (South Tripura) and Kailashahar (Unakoti district).

In the letter, Saha linked the recurring floods to diplomatic lapses, alleging that India’s traditionally robust foreign policy has deteriorated under the BJP-led central government, affecting border states like Tripura.

He pointed to recent embankment work by the Bangladesh government near Kailashahar and Belonia, which he claimed was carried out without proper coordination or adherence to international norms.

“Following last year’s floods in the Kailashahar-Bangladesh border area, the Bangladesh government built a high embankment on their side. This has led to frequent inundation of Kailashahar, even with minimal rainfall, damaging vast tracts of agricultural land,” he said, “In such a scenario, did the central or state governments take any meaningful action?”

Saha further alleged that similar construction is now underway near Belonia, again without consultation with Indian authorities.

“Despite these developments, both the central and state governments have maintained complete silence,” he said, expressing doubt over the Home Ministry’s awareness of ground realities in India’s border regions.

He also underscored the humanitarian impact of the recent flooding in Belonia.

“The town has been submerged over the past two days. Even the hospital has been flooded, destroying essential medicines. Yet, there has been no significant response from the government,” he added.

Highlighting long-standing issues in border areas, Saha said, “In several places, especially where minority communities reside, people’s lands and homes now lie beyond the barbed wire fencing. Despite having valid documents, they are forced to live like outsiders in their own country.”

The TPCC chief urged the state administration to urgently intervene and resolve the crisis, particularly before the onset of the monsoon.

He emphasized the need for a permanent and coordinated approach to embankment construction and flood mitigation in the vulnerable border regions of Tripura.