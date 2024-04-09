Shah has given guarantee to rectify 75 years of mistakes towards Tiprasa people: Tipra Motha chief

AGARTALA, April 8: Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Monday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured him of taking corrective steps to rectify “75 years of mistakes towards the Tiprasa people in Tripura.”

Addressing a joint rally of BJP, Tipra Motha, and Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) in West Tripura’s Khumulwng, Debbarma highlighted the significance of this moment, noting that for the first time, the issues of the Tiprasa people have been addressed without any violence.

On March 2, the Tipra Motha had reached an agreement with the Centre and the Tripura government to address the demands of the state’s tribal population, including economic, political, land, linguistic, and cultural rights.

Debbarma expressed gratitude towards Shah’s acknowledgment of the historical injustices faced by the Tiprasa people over the past 75 years.

“Home Minister Amit Shah has openly said steps have been taken to reverse the mistakes of 75 years to the Tiprasa people. This is a very big statement. Many governments ruled the country but never disclosed the truth. The Union Home Minister has given us a guarantee”, he said.

Debbarma also announced upcoming rallies where both Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to speak, urging supporters to participate in large numbers to demonstrate the strength of unity.

Taking a swipe at the CPI(M), Debbarma accused the Communists of disrespecting his family’s legacy and dared them to challenge Tipra Motha in Tripura’s political landscape.

He also ridiculed the alliance between the CPI(M) and Congress in the state, alleging that the Congress leadership in Delhi had made a clandestine deal with the CPI(M) to sell out the party in the northeastern state.

“I had fought against CPI(M) when I was president of Tripura Pradesh Congress but the grand old party could not win. Now, I understand, they had a secret understanding and the Congress leadership in Delhi sold the party to CPI(M) in the northeastern state”, he said.

Despite expressing admiration for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Debbarma said he could not support him as he believes Gandhi will not work for the welfare of Tiprasa people. PTI