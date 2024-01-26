Shauryathon organized in Kibithoo to mark ‘National Tourism Day’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: A large number of people participated in a ‘Shauryathon’ organized on the occasion of ‘National Tourism Day’ on Thursday at Kibithoo village in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Over 650 participants, including locals as well as individuals from different parts of the country participated in the event. The event was organized by the Indian army in collaboration with the ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Anjaw district administration.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said that the ‘Shauryathon’ is significant of community participation, sports traditions and the Fit India Movement in the border areas of the state. He said that such sports events will further promote tourism in the region apart from unifying people from different regions and communities.

“Shauryathon at Kibithoo, #ArunachalPradesh, organised jointly by Indian Army, @MDoNER_India and the local Administration,” said chief minister Pema Khandu on ‘X’.

“With over 650 participants, including locals and individuals from different States, the event signifies a positive stride towards community engagement, sports traditions, and the Fit India Movement in our border areas,” Khandu added.

“This maiden event at Kibithoo not only commemorates #NationalTourismDay but will also play a significant role in fostering unity and promoting tourism in the region,” he further said on ‘X’.