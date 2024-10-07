30.8 C
Monday, October 7, 2024
Shopkeepers in Manipur protest against hefty monetary demands

Updated:
IMPHAL, Oct 6: Shopkeepers of the Wangjing Lamding Keithel in Thoubal district of Manipur on Sunday staged a sit-in protest in front of the market, condemning exorbitant monetary demands made by various groups.

During the protest, the shopkeepers, including pharmacists in and around the market shut their businesses and held banners and placards which reads as “Don’t make hefty monetary demand by taking advantage of the Manipur crisis”, “No to individual monetary demands” and “Recognize the hardships faced by the shopkeepers during the ongoing conflict”.

Wangjing Lamding Shopkeepers Development Association advisor Kh Guanamani said that the ongoing crisis has taken a devastating toll on the local people, including shopkeepers, who are struggling to make ends meet.

He said that the shopkeepers have been contributing donations for the social cause despite experiencing low sales and financial distress.

Gunamani then appealed to all to know the plights of the shopkeepers and stop demanding hefty monetary demands to them. (NNN)

