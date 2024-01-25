15 C
Guwahati
Thursday, January 25, 2024
type here...

Shun money culture during elections: Rijiju to youths

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, Jan 24: Union minister Kiren Rijiju appealed to young voters to shun money culture during the elections, which he said is the root cause of corruption.

Interacting with the newly enrolled voters, during an event organised at the BJP head office here on Tuesday, Rijiju, the Union earth science minister urged the young voters for a clean election without involvement of money power and other illegal means.

- Advertisement -

“Forcefully capturing votes is not good for politics but also bad for a democracy”, he said and urged the youth to do transparent politics.

Rijiju said the role of the new voters is manifold and they should responsibly vote to elect a perfect leader.

Rijiju highlighted the various developmental initiatives of the central and state governments and urged the new voters to join hands with the governments for a developed state and country.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP state unit president Biyuram Wahge said the party’s intention is not to grab power, but to work for the welfare of the people so as to gain the confidence of the masses.

- Advertisement -

He urged the youth to spread awareness on clean elections in the society for a better future. (PTI)

Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February
Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February
Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan
Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan
Architectural Marvel: Unveiling the Splendors of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir
Architectural Marvel: Unveiling the Splendors of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir
Shilpa Shetty’s Best Fusion Sari Looks
Shilpa Shetty’s Best Fusion Sari Looks
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

25 January, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan Architectural Marvel: Unveiling the Splendors of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Shilpa Shetty’s Best Fusion Sari Looks