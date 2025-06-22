Sikkim celebrates International Yoga Day with enthusiasm

GANGTOK, June 21: Sikkim celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga with great enthusiasm at Paljor Stadium here on Saturday morning, with Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang among others participating in the event.

The speaker and the deputy speaker of the Legislative Assembly, cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs, and senior government officials also took part in the programme.

Mathur extended his warm greetings to the people on the occasion.

“The global celebration of Yoga reflects the unique identity and ancient wisdom of our nation. What was envisioned and nurtured in India centuries ago has now transcended borders and become a part of daily life for millions across the world,” he said.

India’s most valuable contribution to the holistic well-being of humanity is honoured through this day, and the country takes immense pride in celebrating it, the governor said.

Referring to this year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, Mathur said, “This echoes the spirit of unity that India truly exemplifies with its diversity and wellness for all.”

Tamang said this year’s theme beautifully underscores yoga’s transformative power, not only in nurturing personal well-being but also in fostering collective harmony and ecological balance.

He described yoga as a “timeless and holistic discipline” that unites the “physical, mental, and spiritual dimensions of health,” and offers a “sustainable, natural path to inner peace, resilience, and an improved quality of life.” (PTI)