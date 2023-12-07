20 C
Sikkim CM discusses flood aftermath with Union Finance Minister, seeks financial aid

HT Digital,

Gangtok, Dec 7: Sikkim’s Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on December 7, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House, New Delhi to discuss the aftermath of the flash flood that hit the state on October 3, 2023.

After the meeting, Tamang stated that he had given a comprehensive account of the calamity and its impact across various sectors, with particular emphasis on the damage caused by the flood along the Teesta basin.

To tackle the challenges posed by the disaster, Tamang handed over a memorandum to Sitharaman, requesting financial aid for long-term restoration and rehabilitation of the affected areas.

Sitharaman, expressing concern for the people of Sikkim, assured full support from the Government of India for the state’s restoration efforts.

