Sikkim CM hints at implementation of old pension system in the state

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 12: Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang

said that his government has been taking steps to implement

the old pension system in the state.

Tamang let this know during an event in Namchi on Monday.

“The government is taking steps to implement the old pension

system in the state. A committee has already submitted its

report to the government, signaling progress in this regard,”

the CM said.

Additionally, the regularisation of OFOJ is also on the horizon,

bringing relief and stability to beneficiaries.

He said the government has received the report of the

committee that it set up last year to study the viability of the

OPS in Sikkim.

“The state government has started work for the restoration of

the OPS on the basis of the report,” he said, addressing a

function in Namchi on Monday.

If implemented, over 30,000 government employees will be

benefitted. Government service is the main source of livelihood

for a large section of the population of the state.

The committee on OPS, headed by Personnel Department

secretary Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, was set up last year

following a representation by government employees. Finance

secretary MCP Pradhan and Pension division’s additional

director Punita Alley were the other members of the

committee.

The chief minister also announced that services of 20,000

contractual workers under the ‘One Family One Job’ (OFOJ) will

be regularised.

The scheme assures life-long income, post-retirement.

Under the old scheme, employees get a pension under a pre-

determined formula which is equivalent to 50% of the last

drawn salary. They also get the benefit of the revision of

Dearness Relief (DR), twice a year. The payout is fixed and

there was no deduction from the salary. Moreover, under the

OPS, there was the provision of the General Provident Fund

(GPF).

GPF is available only for all the government employees in

India. Basically, it allows all the government employees to

contribute a certain percentage of their salary to the GPF.

And the total amount that is accumulated throughout the

employment term is paid to the employee at the time of

retirement.

The Government bears the expenditure incurred on the

pension. The scheme was discontinued in 2004.

The main problem was that the pension liability remained

unfunded — that is, there was no corpus specifically for

pension, which would grow continuously and could be

dipped into for payments.

The Government of India budget provided for pensions every

year, there was no clear plan on how to pay year after year in

the future. (With inputs from PTI)