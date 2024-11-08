21 C
Sikkim CM mourns loss of two women in Surat Fire

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GANGTOK, Nov 7: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed sorrow over the fire incident in Gujarat’s Surat which claimed the lives of two women from the northeastern state on Wednesday evening.

In an official statement on Thursday, Tamang extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of the state’s support during this difficult time.

“In this moment of grief, we are standing in solidarity with you,” said Tamang. He also announced that the Sikkim government has reached out to the Gujarat administration for immediate assistance.

The Principal Resident Commissioner in Delhi has been directed to oversee and ensure that the necessary support is provided to the affected families, he added.

Two women from Sikkim, Benu Hangma Limboo (30) and Manisha (24), lost their lives in a devastating fire at a spa in Surat on Wednesday evening.

“A fire broke out in a spa centre located on the third floor of Shiv Puja Complex in Athwa Lines area in Surat. There were five women inside, three of whom escaped but two others hid in the washroom and later died from asphyxiation,” police said. (PTI)

