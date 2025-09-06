31 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 6, 2025
type here...

Sikkim CM urges teachers to continue to encourage students’ curiosity, creativity, innovation

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, Sept 5: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday urged teachers to continue to guide students into becoming leaders and entrepreneurs, who create opportunities for others.

“On this Teachers’ Day, I extend my warmest greetings to teachers across India, with a special salute to the dedicated teachers of Sikkim,” he said in a social media post.

- Advertisement -

In Sikkim, teachers have been instrumental in nurturing the students with values, knowledge, and resilience and contributed in shaping both individuals and the collective progress of the state, he said.

Related Posts:

“The teachers’ role goes far beyond classrooms as they build character, inspire confidence, and prepare responsible citizens for the nation and the world,” said Tamang.

“I urge our teachers to continue to foster strong bonds with their students, to encourage curiosity, creativity, and innovation, and to guide them into becoming leaders and entrepreneurs who create opportunities for others,” the chief minister added.

The day marks the birth anniversary of educationist and former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. (PTI)

8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

06 September, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try 10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway 6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons The 10 Largest Lakes in the World