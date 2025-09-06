Sikkim CM urges teachers to continue to encourage students’ curiosity, creativity, innovation

GANGTOK, Sept 5: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday urged teachers to continue to guide students into becoming leaders and entrepreneurs, who create opportunities for others.

“On this Teachers’ Day, I extend my warmest greetings to teachers across India, with a special salute to the dedicated teachers of Sikkim,” he said in a social media post.

- Advertisement -

In Sikkim, teachers have been instrumental in nurturing the students with values, knowledge, and resilience and contributed in shaping both individuals and the collective progress of the state, he said.

“The teachers’ role goes far beyond classrooms as they build character, inspire confidence, and prepare responsible citizens for the nation and the world,” said Tamang.

“I urge our teachers to continue to foster strong bonds with their students, to encourage curiosity, creativity, and innovation, and to guide them into becoming leaders and entrepreneurs who create opportunities for others,” the chief minister added.

The day marks the birth anniversary of educationist and former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. (PTI)