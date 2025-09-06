26.3 C
Nagaland's ruling NDPP to discuss proposal for merger with NPF

KOHIMA, Sept 5: Nagaland’s ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) on Friday said it will soon deliberate on a proposal for a possible merger with the Naga People’s Front (NPF).

In a statement issued by NDPP’s media and communication committee, the party, however, clarified that no decision has been taken yet, and dismissed reports suggesting that the merger under the NPF’s ‘cock’ symbol had already been finalised.

“As a registered and recognised political party under the Election Commission of India, the NDPP is guided by its constitution and democratic principles. The matter will be taken forward only after proper discussions within the party framework,” the statement said.

It added that since the proposal was submitted only recently, a meeting of the central executive board (CEB) will be convened soon to discuss it in accordance with the party’s constitution.

Urging the public and media to avoid speculation, the party stated, “Till such time an official decision of the NDPP is issued, all speculations and doubts be kindly laid to rest.” (PTI)

