27 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 3, 2024
type here...

Sikkim CM’s wife Krishna Rai wins Namchi-Singhithang seat

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, June 2: Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang’s wife Krishna Kumari Rai won from the Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituency on Sunday, officials said.

Krishna Rai the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate defeated her nearest Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) rival Bimal Rai by 5,302 votes.

- Advertisement -

The SKM nominee secured 7,605 votes while her SDF opponent bagged 2,605 votes.

Mahesh Rai (CAP-S) and Aruna Manger (BJP) polled 136 and 233 votes.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term as it won a majority in the 32-member assembly. (PTI)

Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July
Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July
10 Must-Visit World Heritage Sites In India
10 Must-Visit World Heritage Sites In India
Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday
Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday
Explore India’s 7 Coolest Gateways To Beat The May Heat
Explore India’s 7 Coolest Gateways To Beat The May Heat
10 Famous Tamil Dishes To Try Visiting The State
10 Famous Tamil Dishes To Try Visiting The State
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

03 June, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July 10 Must-Visit World Heritage Sites In India Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday Explore India’s 7 Coolest Gateways To Beat The May Heat 10 Famous Tamil Dishes To Try Visiting The State