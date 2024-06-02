SKM, SDF candidates keep fingers crossed

GANGTOK, June 1: The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) hopes for a second consecutive term and the opposition SDF to unseat it from power as votes polled in 32 assembly constituencies in the Himalayan state will be counted on Sunday, officials said.

Also in the fray are nominees of the BJP, Congress and Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP-S) as counting will be held at six locations in as many districts amid tight security arrangements from 6 am on Sunday.

Preparations have been made for counting votes for nine seats in Gangtok district, seven in Namchi, five in Pakyong, four each in Soreng and Gyalshing and three in Mangan, they said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made under the supervision of the observers deputed by the Election Commission of India to carry out the process in a free and fair manner, the officials said.

An estimated 80 per cent of the 4.64 lakh voters exercised their franchise in 32 assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat in the first phase on April 19. Votes polled in the lone Lok Sabha seat will be counted with the rest of the country on June 4.

An additional four per cent votes were cast through postal ballot by government employees, the CEO office said.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, his wife Krishna Kumari Rai, former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling and the former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia are the prominent candidates among the 146 contestants in the fray.

The SKM and SDF put up candidates on all 32 assembly seats, followed by BJP (31), CAP-Sikkim (30) and Congress (12).

Spearheading the ruling SKM’s bid for a second successive term, Tamang is in the fray from Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung assembly constituencies where he is locked in a multi-cornered contest.

The 56-year-old chief minister has exuded confidence that Sikkim’s electorate will give another term to the party. His wife Krishna Kumari Rai is contesting from Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituency.

Chamling too is confident that the people of Sikkim have voted for the return of his party, which ruled Sikkim for 25 years, to power.

The 73-year-old five-term former chief minister is locked in a multi-cornered contest in two assembly constituencies — Namcheybung and Poklok Kamrang — and is seeking a record ninth term as an MLA.

Bhutia, the SDF vice-president, is in the fray from Barfung assembly constituency. State BJP president D R Thapa is seeking re-election from Upper Burtuk.

A nail-biting finish was witnessed in 2019 as SKM ended the 25-year rule of the SDF by winning 17 seats against 15 of the Chamling-led party. The SDF was ousted from power despite polling more votes than the SKM. (PTI)