28.6 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 9, 2025
type here...

Sikkim Faces Worst Monsoon Deficit in Five Years, Raising Alarms Over Agriculture and Water Supply

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GANGTOK, JULY 9: Sikkim is faced with its worst monsoon deficit in five years currently, as a 35% rainfall shortage was reported from June 1 to July 8, 2025. This was established by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Meteorological Centre at Gangtok, which is raising alarm over the effects on agriculture, water resources, and the state’s fragile ecological balance.

- Advertisement -

Five of Sikkim’s six districts have deficient rainfall so far this monsoon, said GN Raha, Director of Gangtok’s Meteorological Centre. The sudden fall in rainfall is already causing anxiety about lower production of crops and tightened water supplies, both for irrigation and drinking.

Related Posts:

Of the districts affected, Gyalshing has been most severely hit, with a 49% deficit in rainfall. Gangtok trailed closely with a 37% deficit, followed by Mangan, Pakyong, and Namchi with deficits of 34%, 23%, and 20% respectively. Soreng district alone was within the “normal” range of rainfall with a 13% divergence from the season average.

This year’s rainfall deficiency is a stark departure from Sikkim’s climatic conditions over the past four years. In 2024, the state experienced an excess rainfall of 68%, while 2023, 2022, and 2021 witnessed surpluses of 18%, 44%, and 15%, respectively, based on IMD data.

Environmentalists are sounding an alert that if the monsoon fails to revive in the next few weeks, the implications would be severe. Lower rainfall not only jeopardizes short-term agricultural yields and water availability but also places greater pressure on Sikkim’s highly sensitive Himalayan environment.

View all stories
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Transport Paralysed in Assam as Drivers Launch 24-Hour Strike Against Harsh...

The Hills Times -
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season 8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India 10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon