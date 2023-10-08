26 C
Sikkim flash floods: ITBP personnel rescue 56 stranded civilians via temporary ropeway in Chungthang

Gangtok, Oct 8: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has rescued 56 civilians, including four women and 52 men, stranded due to recent flash floods in Sikkim. The rescue operation took place through a ropeway constructed by the ITBP in Chungthang, North Sikkim.

The Indian Army has also confirmed that civil cellular communications have been restored in the affected areas of Chungthang, Lachung, and Lachen in North Sikkim as part of their ongoing aid to stranded tourists.

Taking to platform X, the Indian Army wrote, “#IndianArmy Corps of Signals of #TrishaktiCorps ensured timely restoration of civil cellular communications as part of continued assistance to stranded tourists at Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen, North #Sikkim. Most of the stranded tourists have been able to speak to their family back home. Following numbers are available for any query.”

The Indian Army has also shared helpline numbers to contact in any emergency. Emergency Operating Center(EOC)- Helpline Numbers are:

  • 03592-202461/201145

HELPLINE NUMBER

  • Gangtok-03592-284444
  • Namchi- 03595-263734
  • Mangan- 03592-234538
  • Pakyong- 03592-291936
  • Soreng- 8016747244
  • Gyalshing- 03595-250888
  • For Tourist- 7001911393 ( Nodal Officer)
  • (Asst. Director)- 8101426284
  • For All Army Personnel- 9906200205
  • (Nodal Officer, Army)
  • ITBP-03592-231340
  • SSB- 03592-251015
  • SDRF- 03592-220545
  • BRO- 03592-259208
  • ARMY- 03592-202228
