Sikkim flash floods: ITBP personnel rescue 56 stranded civilians via temporary ropeway in Chungthang

HT Digital,

Gangtok, Oct 8: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has rescued 56 civilians, including four women and 52 men, stranded due to recent flash floods in Sikkim. The rescue operation took place through a ropeway constructed by the ITBP in Chungthang, North Sikkim.

The Indian Army has also confirmed that civil cellular communications have been restored in the affected areas of Chungthang, Lachung, and Lachen in North Sikkim as part of their ongoing aid to stranded tourists.

Taking to platform X, the Indian Army wrote, “#IndianArmy Corps of Signals of #TrishaktiCorps ensured timely restoration of civil cellular communications as part of continued assistance to stranded tourists at Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen, North #Sikkim. Most of the stranded tourists have been able to speak to their family back home. Following numbers are available for any query.”

The Indian Army has also shared helpline numbers to contact in any emergency. Emergency Operating Center(EOC)- Helpline Numbers are:

03592-202461/201145

HELPLINE NUMBER

Gangtok-03592-284444

Namchi- 03595-263734

Mangan- 03592-234538

Pakyong- 03592-291936

Soreng- 8016747244

Gyalshing- 03595-250888

For Tourist- 7001911393 ( Nodal Officer)

(Asst. Director)- 8101426284

For All Army Personnel- 9906200205

(Nodal Officer, Army)

ITBP-03592-231340

SSB- 03592-251015

SDRF- 03592-220545

BRO- 03592-259208

ARMY- 03592-202228