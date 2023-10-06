Sikkim floods: Several military equipment including explosives and firearms swept away in Teesta

HT Digital,

Gangtok, Oct 6: Following severe flash floods in Sikkim’s northeastern state, several military equipment, including firearms and explosives, were swept away due to the Teesta River’s heavy flooding. The Ministry of Defence has called for public vigilance and reporting of any unfamiliar objects found in the water. The Jalpaiguri District authorities also issued a public notice, stated the Defence PRO, Guwahati on Friday.

The Jalpaiguri district authorities’ notice read, “In light of Sikkim’s severe flooding, certain military equipment, including firearms and explosives, were carried by the Teesta River. We urge the public to be vigilant and report any unfamiliar objects, crates, packages, firearms, or suspicious items seen floating in the water to the nearest police station immediately. Please avoid handling these items, as they pose a potential explosion risk.”

On the other hand, the authorities have also issued phone numbers for the public to reach out for assistance. The helpline numbers are as follows:

Malbazar Police Station: 7810900185/9147889169

Kotwali (Jalpaiguri) Police Station: 7810900173/9147889164

Maynaguri Police Station: 7810900177/9147889165

Kranti Police Outpost: 9147889174

Jalpaiguri district police control room: 9147889180 or 03561-22558/224725