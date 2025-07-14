Sikkim Governor, CM greet people on 211th Bhanu Jayanti

GANGTOK, July 13: Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang have extended warm greetings to the people of the Himalayan state on the occasion of the 211th Bhanu Jayanti.

In his message, the governor said, “Bhanu Jayanti is celebrated with gaiety and happiness as a symbol of valuable knowledge and unity across the state and other parts of the country.”

“Bhanu Bhakta Acharya was an exceptional scholar who made immense contribution to the world of literature,” he said.

Mathur added that poet Bhanu Bhakta’s work on Ramayan in Nepali from Sanskrit which is widely credited to have played an important role in the development of Nepali literature and the language itself is very commendable. Due to his composition, he was honoured with the title of ‘Adikavi’.

“On this occasion, let’s pay homage to Adikavi Bhanu Bhakta Acharya and revitalise our endeavour towards the development and preservation of this great language, literature and tradition,” he said.

He further urged the Sikkimese people particularly the youths to carry out their scholarly pursuits keeping in mind the greatness of Bhanu Bhakta Acharya.

The governor also congratulated the Nepali-speaking Indian community for having the Nepali language included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India as there are a lot of benefits that come with this recognition.

Chief Minister Tamang in his message said that Bhanu Jayanti is celebrated on the 13th of July, this day marks the birth anniversary of Aadikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya, whose literary genius and cultural vision left an indelible mark on Nepali literature.

He said that Adikavi Bhanubhakta’s work transcended literary value, it inspired social unity and cultural pride that continue to resonate today. His enduring legacy reminds us of the power of language in shaping identity and community.

“As we honour his memory, let us continue to preserve and promote our rich linguistic and cultural heritage, and uphold the spirit of unity and harmony that defines our Sikkim,” he said. (PTI)