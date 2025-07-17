Sikkim govt issues circular to all employees emphasising importance of integrity, discipline

GANGTOK, July 16: The Sikkim government has issued a circular to all its employees, emphasising the importance of maintaining integrity and discipline within the civil service.

The circular, issued by the Chief Secretary on Wednesday, highlights concerns over instances where employees have allegedly resorted to political and other undue influences to sway decisions related to their service matters.

The circular said Rule 21 of the Sikkim Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1981, strictly prohibits government employees from seeking or using political influence to benefit themselves or influence administrative decisions. The circular also recalls directives issued in 1995, underscoring the government’s zero-tolerance stance towards such misconduct.

The chief secretary has warned that any violation of these rules will result in strict disciplinary action, in accordance with the provisions laid out in the Sikkim Government Servants’ (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1985.

The circular further emphasises that all requests and service-related matters must be submitted through proper departmental channels to ensure transparency and accountability.

Officials have been urged to adhere strictly to the rules and procedures, with the government making it clear that misuse of political influence will not be tolerated. This directive aims to strengthen the administrative framework and promote a culture of fair and unbiased governance in Sikkim. (PTI)