Sikkim Police forms SIT to find missing former minister

GANGTOK, July 10: The Sikkim Police on Wednesday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to find 80-year-old former minister Ram Chandra Poudyal who went missing on July 7, an officer said.

The octogenarian politician has been reported to be missing after he left home on Sunday morning.

He had told his family that he would return by the afternoon on that day.

“A Special Investigation Team has been constituted to investigate the missing person case of Ram Chandra Poudyal (80), a resident of Chota Singtam in Pakyong district,” the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the district, Karma Gyamtso Bhutia, said.

He said a police team from Pakyong Police Station has been sent to Siliguri in neighbouring West Bengal to look for him.

The missing former minister’s family members contacted all relatives and friends to locate him, but no information on his whereabouts could be found.

This prompted them to lodge a missing person case with the local police.

The veteran politician had served as the Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly and was a minister in the 1970s, besides heading the Sikkim Congress (Revolutionary) and The Rising Sun parties. (PTI)