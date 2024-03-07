16 C
Guwahati
Thursday, March 7, 2024
type here...

Sikkim: SDF demands CBI probe into attack on ex-Speaker

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, March 6: The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, demanding a CBI probe into the assault on former state assembly Speaker KN Rai and another party worker.

Rai and SDF spokesperson SK Timshina were assaulted by unidentified men in Melli town in Namchi district on March 1.

- Advertisement -

“We are not happy with the pace and progress of the ongoing probe by the Sikkim Police into the attack on Rai,” SDF president and former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling told reporters after submitting a memorandum to the governor.

He said the Sikkim Police have arrested six people for allegedly being involved in the attack on Rai, but had shown “no inclination to find out the mastermind at whose behest the attack on the former speaker was carried out”.

Chamling said Rai’s condition remains critical and he has been taken to Delhi where he is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The SDF supremo demanded “imposition of the central rule in Sikkim by invoking Article 371(F) (G)”, alleging that the law and order in the state has “collapsed completely” in which a free and fair poll is “not possible”.

- Advertisement -

The former chief minister said that the governor gave the SDF delegation a patient hearing and assured that necessary action would be taken. (PTI)

 

 

 

South Indian Places That Are Just Perfect In March
South Indian Places That Are Just Perfect In March
8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India
8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India
Best Places In Nagaland
Best Places In Nagaland
8 Animals Found In Nepal
8 Animals Found In Nepal
Rashami Desai’s Top Stylish Looks
Rashami Desai’s Top Stylish Looks
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

British Council launches Women in STEM Scholarships for 2024-25

The Hills Times - 0
South Indian Places That Are Just Perfect In March 8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India Best Places In Nagaland 8 Animals Found In Nepal Rashami Desai’s Top Stylish Looks