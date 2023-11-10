Sikkim: SDF demands CBI probe into Glacial Lake Outburst Flood incident

HT Digital,

Gangtok, Nov 10: MK Subba, the Chief Spokesperson of the Sikkim Democratic Front, submitted a memorandum on behalf of Shri Pawan Chamling to the Ministry of Home Affairs on November 10.

- Advertisement -

The memorandum requests the Indian Government to initiate a CBI investigation into the South Lhonak Lake Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) that occurred on October 3rd and 4th, 2023.

The disaster resulted in significant loss of life and considerable damage to public and national infrastructure in Sikkim, including National Highway 10 and the Teesta Stage 3 dam.

The memorandum also criticises Chief Minister Shri PS Golay’s inconsistent statements about prior knowledge of the disaster and accuses him of mismanagement and failure to provide timely information to the public. It suggests that prompt and accurate information could have prevented some of this loss of life and property.

The memorandum has criticised the Chief Minister for trying to politicise the disaster by terming the dam as ‘substandard’ without any factual evidence or technical reports. It has also highlighted the lack of a preliminary report on the disaster from the Government of Sikkim.

- Advertisement -

The memorandum has strongly condemned the Government of Sikkim’s non-adherence to the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) Guidelines Management of GLOFs. It has objected to the government’s failure to develop a state plan for preparedness, prevention, mitigation, and response to GLOFs, as required by the NDMA.