Simsang Festival in Williamnagar concludes

HT Correspondent

WILLIAMNAGAR, Dec 16: Meghalaya minister for PHE, Soil and Water Conservation Marcuise N Marak, graced the grand finale of the two-day Simsang Festival, 2023, as the chief guest at Rongrenggre Govt Higher Secondary School playground, Williamnagar, on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Marcuise informed the gathering that the aim of the festival is to showcase the talent and skills of the local people and artisans in various fields like sports, handicrafts, singing, etc. and also to encourage the youngsters to come forward and grab the opportunities being provided by such kind of festivals. He also informed that the govt is transparent and trying to bring more opportunities and platforms where the talented youth will be able to showcase their skills and talents.

East Garo Hills deputy commissioner, Vibhor Aggarwal, while delivering the welcome address informed that the popularity of the festival and the number of participants respectively are increasing every year.

On the occasion, the chief guest also distributed cheque to the NRLMs and Self Help Groups under the Lakhpati Didi scheme.

The highlights of the festival included, competition in games and sports, singing, dancing, cooking and performances by various music bands like Riprap, Nokpante, Do pos among others.