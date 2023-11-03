Situation calm but tense in Imphal

IMPHAL, Nov 2: The situation in Manipur’s capital Imphal

remained calm but tense on Thursday, a day after security

forces fired several rounds in the air to disperse a large mob

of more than 2,000 people who tried to loot an armoury

within the camp of the 1 Manipur Rifles.

Several markets in the city remained closed but educational

institutions, government offices and the Manipur High Court

were functioning normally, while vehicles were seen plying

on roads after the curfew was relaxed from 10 am.

The administration deployed additional state and central

forces at major junctions and police personnel were seen

patrolling the area near the Manipur Rifles camp.

“Yesterday’s attempt to loot arms and ammunitions at 1st

MR Battalion by armed miscreants was repulsed by

combined security forces effectively,” the state police said on

Thursday.

The mob targeted the Manipur Rifles camp, close to the Raj

Bhavan and the chief minister’s Office in Imphal West district

on Wednesday.

Responding to the situation, the district authorities in Imphal

East and West immediately withdrew the daily curfew

relaxation from 5 am to 10 pm.

District Magistrate Imphal East, however, relaxed the curfew

restriction from 10 am to 6 pm on Thursday.

Such a restriction was also lifted in Imphal West from 10 am

to 5 pm.

The “restriction of movements of persons outside their

respective residences has been relaxed from 10 am to 6 pm

on Thursday” but “the relaxation does not apply to any

gathering or large scale movement of persons or sit in

protests or rally which is unlawful in nature,” the government

orders said.

Tension had been brewing in the state capital after an SDPO –

an officer of the rank of deputy superintendent of police

belonging to the majority community – was shot dead by

tribal militants at Moreh town on Tuesday morning.

In another incident, three police personnel suffered bullet

injuries when militants ambushed a convoy of the state force

at Sinam in Tengnoupal district on Tuesday afternoon. The

convoy was sent to Moreh as reinforcement to assist in

conducting operations.

Meanwhile, the Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) has called a

48-hour shutdown in the state from midnight of November 1

to protest against the deployment of additional police

commandos in Moreh town in Tengnoupal district, where the

sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) was shot dead on October

31.

The state has remained gripped by recurring bouts of

violence since ethnic clashes first erupted in May. More than

180 people have been killed since then.

The clashes have occurred over a number of grievances that

both sides have against the other, however, the flashpoint of

the crisis has been a move to give Meiteis Scheduled Tribe

status, which has since been rolled back and an attempt to

turf out tribals living in protected forest areas.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s

population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals,

which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and

reside mainly in the hill districts. (PTI)