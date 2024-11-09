19 C
Six Bangladeshi nationals held in Tripura while enroute to Mumbai

AGARTALA, Nov 8: The Government Railway Police detained six Bangladeshi nationals, including three transgender individuals, at Jirania Railway Station in Tripura’s West District on Thursday night. They were reportedly en route to Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters, GRP Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das stated that they had received a tip-off indicating that some Bangladeshi nationals who had entered the state illegally might attempt to leave from Jirania Railway Station.

 ”After receiving the information, we alerted our sister agencies and rushed to Jirania Railway Station. We detained six suspicious persons who were waiting for a train. When we initially questioned them about their residence, they claimed to be from Bishalgarh. However, they later admitted to being Bangladeshi nationals who had entered the state on the 6th of this month and were en route to Mumbai. A case has been registered against them, and they have been produced before the court,” he said.

Among the six individuals, four are from Kishoreganj District and two from Noakhali District of Bangladesh.

