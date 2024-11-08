Three Bangladeshis, including a minor detained at Agartala Railway Station

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 7: The Government Railway Police (GRP) detained three Bangladeshi nationals, including a minor girl, at Agartala Railway Station.

The three Bangladeshi nationals were detained on Wednesday.

GRP Officer-In-Charge Tapas Das reported that they had received information about individuals crossing the Bangladesh-India border into Tripura and subsequently reaching Agartala Railway Station with the intent of traveling beyond the state.

“Upon receiving the information, we alerted all our security agencies and deployed personnel in plain clothes to cordon off the railway station,” Das stated. “We observed three individuals, including a child, approaching the station from the rear, and their behavior appeared suspicious. They were subsequently detained. Initially, they claimed Indian citizenship, but upon further questioning, they confessed to being Bangladeshis who had crossed into Tripura on November 4. As they possessed no documentation, a case has been registered against them.”he detained individuals have been identified as Ruma Begum, her husband Md. Jalal, and their young daughter, all residents of Bagerhat, Bangladesh.