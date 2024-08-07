26 C
Sixty thousand people displaced following Manipur conflict

IMPHAL, Aug 6: With regard to the number of displaced people due the conflict between the Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur, chief minister N Biren Singh said today that there are 59,564 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from both communities. Biren Singh also said that the cabinet has approved to sanction Rs 1 lakh each on instalment basis to the families whose houses have been burnt down due to the crisis. So far, the first instalment of Rs 25,000 each has been sanctioned to 2792 households through the respective deputy commissioners, he added.

The chief minister disclosed this on the 4th day of the ongoing 6th Session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly today.

Biren Singh said that under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), more than 6000 IDPs are given skill development training, out of which 91 of them have been employed outside the State.

The chief minister also mentioned that there is an interaction program being conducted in relief camps on every alternate day to assess the shortcomings of the IDPs. Doctors and nurses are visiting the relief camps twice every week and any required medicines are provided at free of cost. To overcome the challenges faced by the IDPs regarding the availability of medicines, the government is also providing facilities through Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), he added.

Biren Singh further stated that all the deputy commissioners have been already instructed to compensate Rs. 30,000 to the families of deceased IDPs for performing the ritual ceremonies. Those who have not yet received the said amount can claim from their concerned Deputy Commissioners, he added.

Biren Singh, clarifying to a calling attention motion moved by MLA K. Ranjit Singh regarding denial to bear the expenses of cremation of a deceased inmate of relief camp by the district administration, said that the financial aid was compensated with due process of the government. He supplemented that the request for financial aid was intimated to the district administration after the completion of cremation.

Meanwhile, replying to a query raised by MLA K. Ranjit Singh, Agriculture Minister Th. Biswajit said that as per the survey record, there is no evidence of the loss of cultivable land in the state. As per the 11th Agriculture Census 2021-22 Provisional Report, there are 1,14,349 hectares of cultivable land in the hills and 1,80,194 hectares of cultivable land in the valley, he stated.

In response to a query raised by MLA Th. Lokeshwar Singh, Health Minister Sapam Ranjan affirmed that the Manipur State Drugs Testing Laboratory under the Health Department will be recruiting 4 posts of Government Analyst as per Rule no.44 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules 1945. As of now, there is no post for Manipur State Drug Controller. At present, 8 assigned drug inspectors are performing their duties in different districts, he added. (NNN)

Additional forces along Tripura-Bangladesh border

