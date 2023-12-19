14 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
type here...

Social harmony, peace priorities of new govt in Mizoram: Minister

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Strap: ‘The government will also make massive efforts to curb the consumption of alcohol’

AIZAWL, Dec 18: Peace and harmony in society was the priority of the new ZPM government in Mizoram, Home Minister K Sapdanga said on Monday, maintaining that it was also trying to ensure a comfortable life for the people of the state.

- Advertisement -

Sapdanga made the statement during his maiden trip as the home minister. Accompanied by excise minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, he visited Saitual and Khawzawl in the northeastern part of the state.

The new government was giving priority to harmony and peace in society, besides ensuring a comfortable life for the people, he said.

He urged the people and the security forces to support the government in its efforts.

He said Saitual, Khawzawl and Champhai districts were hotspots for illegal activities, especially drug trafficking, as they share borders with Myanmar.

- Advertisement -

“There is a need for collective efforts by the government, NGOs and local leaders to curb drug smuggling,” Sapdanga said.

He said that Mizoram can be made a better place for future generations if the government, NGOs and the people come together to fight anti-social elements.

Hmar said that besides fighting drugs, the government will also make massive efforts to curb the consumption of alcohol.

“The Mizo society has been adversely affected by drugs and alcohol,” he said, seeking people’s support in the fight against them. (PTI)

5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small
Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura working to boost state’s healthcare sector: CM Manik Saha

The Hills Times - 0
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India 10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland