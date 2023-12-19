Social harmony, peace priorities of new govt in Mizoram: Minister

Strap: ‘The government will also make massive efforts to curb the consumption of alcohol’

AIZAWL, Dec 18: Peace and harmony in society was the priority of the new ZPM government in Mizoram, Home Minister K Sapdanga said on Monday, maintaining that it was also trying to ensure a comfortable life for the people of the state.

- Advertisement -

Sapdanga made the statement during his maiden trip as the home minister. Accompanied by excise minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, he visited Saitual and Khawzawl in the northeastern part of the state.

The new government was giving priority to harmony and peace in society, besides ensuring a comfortable life for the people, he said.

He urged the people and the security forces to support the government in its efforts.

He said Saitual, Khawzawl and Champhai districts were hotspots for illegal activities, especially drug trafficking, as they share borders with Myanmar.

- Advertisement -

“There is a need for collective efforts by the government, NGOs and local leaders to curb drug smuggling,” Sapdanga said.

He said that Mizoram can be made a better place for future generations if the government, NGOs and the people come together to fight anti-social elements.

Hmar said that besides fighting drugs, the government will also make massive efforts to curb the consumption of alcohol.

“The Mizo society has been adversely affected by drugs and alcohol,” he said, seeking people’s support in the fight against them. (PTI)