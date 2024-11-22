State introduced e-office systems from cabinet level up to gram panchayats: Tripura CM

AGARTALA, Nov 21: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the state successfully introduced e-office systems from the cabinet to the gram panchayat level.

He said, “The successful implementation of e-office from the state cabinet (council of ministers) to the panchayat level is a big achievement for the state government. Additionally, the panchayat department has started an online payment system at the village level, which was praised at the recent Chief Ministers’ conference attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

- Advertisement -

The CM, who holds the panchayat department, was addressing a state-level workshop on the People’s Plan Campaign at the Panchayat Raj Training Institute in West Tripura district.

“Earlier, we used to have two governments—the Union government and the state government. But now the situation has changed with the three-tier Panchayati Raj emerging as another elected government. The gram panchayats must envisage an annual plan, keeping in mind the flagship programmes of the Centre and the state government for sustainable development,” he said.

Laying emphasis on the adoption of innovative ideas while formulating annual plans for the gram panchayats, Saha said, “The gram panchayat must focus on a particular ‘theme’ to achieve 100 per cent success.”

In his speech, the secretary of the Rural Development Department (state government), Sandeep Rathod, said, “The department has roped in the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong, and National Law University for capacity building of the elected panchayat members.” (PTI)