Strategies formulated for Assam-Arunachal border dispute

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, July 19: The newly inducted members of the Regional Border Dispute Committee for Papum Pare district in Arunachal Pradesh met on Friday to formulate strategies to solve the border issues with neighbouring Assam amicably.

Deliberations were also held on evaluating the groundwork done by the previous panel on the matter and assessing the prevailing conditions.

“Accurate and up-to-date information is vital for taking informed decisions… By assessing the ground realities, we can develop targeted solutions that address area-specific causes of border issues,” said Nabam Vivek, an MLA and a member of the panel.

The two northeastern neighbours share an 804 km long boundary. The chief ministers of the two states signed the Namsai Declaration in July 2022, to resolve the decades-old boundary dispute.

Another member of the panel, Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia, called for prior consultation with local authorities, community leaders and affected people before making any decision on the boundary issue to work out an amicable solution. (PTI)

