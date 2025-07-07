33.3 C
Suspected NSCN (K-YA) Cadre Killed in Encounter Near Indo-Myanmar Border

HT DIGITAL

LONGDING, JULY 7: A suspected NSCN (K-YA) cadre was eliminated in an exchange with Assam Rifles personnel while on a routine patrol along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district on Sunday, officials said.

The gun battle occurred between Lyangche and Khogla villages when a patrol unit of the Wakka Company Operating Base (COB) of the Khonsa Battalion was suddenly attacked. The patrol was ambushed in the dense jungle area by militants suspected to be from the NSCN (K-YA), who laid down heavy fire from hidden positions, a senior official said.

Though taken by surprise in the attack, the Assam Rifles soldiers retaliated with quickness and poise. “The patrol was ambushed suddenly but the troops acted swiftly and with great presence of mind. They made a good counter-attack, forcing the insurgents to fall back and vacate their position,” the official said.

After the heavy exchange of fire, Assam Rifles personnel scoured the locality and found a temporary hideout of insurgents. A suspected militant was found dead, and the team found a large quantity of war-like stores, such as weapons, ammunition, and other military-grade material.

