Swift Action by Trishakti Corps Saves Lives in East Sikkim Fire

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

July 13, Saturday: The village of Yakla in East Sikkim faced a severe crisis as a devastating fire engulfed several homes. Responding promptly, troops from the Trishakti Corps intervened, saving numerous lives and preventing the fire from spreading further.

Immediate medical aid was provided to the injured at a nearby Army Hospital, followed by their evacuation to Gangtok. Thanks to the swift action of the Trishakti Corps, there was no loss of life reported, showcasing their dedication and efficiency in handling emergencies.

The prompt response by the Trishakti Corps not only ensured the safety of Yakla’s residents but also showcased their preparedness and efficiency in disaster management. The villagers expressed deep gratitude for the timely intervention, which significantly mitigated the potential damage and loss.

The swift evacuation of the injured to Gangtok and the immediate medical attention provided at the Army Hospital underscore the Corps’ commitment to protecting and serving the community. This incident highlights the critical role of military forces in civilian aid during emergencies.

