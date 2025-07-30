33.3 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
type here...

Swollen Teesta affects normal life

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, July 29: Movement of vehicles to Sikkim and parts of West Bengal’s Kalimpong and Darjeeling districts was affected as the swollen Teesta river has breached its embankment at 29 Mile and submerged the NH-10, considered the lifeline of the region, officials said on Tuesday.

A landslide at Tarkhola in Kalimpong also disrupted traffic between Sevoke in West Bengal and Rangpo in Sikkim, they said.

- Advertisement -

Further, a major landslide at Bardang between Singtam and Rangpo has blocked the NH-10, officials said, adding that it will take time to clear the road as the incessant rains, which began on Sunday, are hampering the work.

Related Posts:

Landslides have also blocked the Singtam-Dikchu Road in Gangtok district, with multiple landslides reported from Tintek Khola and Kokaley, they said.

The road from Namthang to Namchi has also been blocked at Phongla because of a landslide, they said.

A massive landslide near the Turning Point leading to Chagelakha in Dalpachand in Pakyong district has completely blocked the road. Besides soil and rocks, uprooted trees have fallen on the road.

- Advertisement -

Heavy rains also led to mudslides at Pani House in Gangtok, where a number of parked two-wheelers were buried under the debris, officials said.

Travellers were advised to use alternative routes and avoid NH-10 till the restoration works are over and the water level of the Teesta decreases, they said. (PTI)

10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Illegal Boulder Mining Uncovered in New Shillong, Task Force Orders Closure

The Hills Times -
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam 10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon 8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism 10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets