Takam Sanjoy urges delimitation reforms in Arunachal Pradesh

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 9: Former Member of Parliament and Minister Takam Sanjoy has made a strong appeal to the Government of India, the Delimitation Commission, and the Election Commission of India to revise the existing parliamentary and legislative representation of Arunachal Pradesh. In a detailed statement, he advocated for an increase in Lok Sabha seats from 2 to 6, Rajya Sabha seats from 1 to 2, and Legislative Assembly seats from 60 to 90 through constitutional amendments.

Sanjoy emphasized the need for this “revolutionary step” to better represent the peace-loving and diverse tribal population of the state. He highlighted the historical, political, and constitutional developments that have brought Arunachal Pradesh into the mainstream of Indian democracy — from the days of NEFA (North-East Frontier Agency) to Union Territory status in 1972, and full statehood in 1987 under the leadership of Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi through the 55th Amendment.

He recalled Gandhi’s iconic remark, noting how Arunachal achieved statehood without any form of agitation or protest:

“No stones thrown, no demonstration on streets, no dharnas near secretariat and no bandh calls anywhere.”

Sanjoy outlined several key reasons for the proposed seat enhancement like Geopolitical sensitivity: Arunachal borders China, Myanmar, and Bhutan — making it a strategically vital region.

Underrepresentation: Despite being home to 26 tribes and over 100 sub-tribes, political representation remains limited.

Strategic strengthening: More seats would reinforce India’s claims and presence in the region against Chinese assertions.

Geographical size: Arunachal is the largest state in the Northeast, yet it has only 2 Lok Sabha seats.

Low literacy & development: The state ranks second-lowest in literacy (2011 Census) and faces infrastructure and socio-economic challenges.

Women’s reservation: The new 33% reservation in legislatures further justifies increasing seat numbers.

Historical resolution: The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on March 23, 1998, seeking an increase in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats — a motion originally moved by Sanjoy himself.

Population alone inadequate: In tribal belts like Arunachal, delimitation should consider geography, ethnicity, and security — not just population size.

District expansion: The state now has 28 districts, reflecting administrative and ethnic diversity.

Sanjoy called on political parties, civil society, student unions, and the general public to unite in pursuing these demands. He also revealed that a permanent platform would soon be established to spearhead democratic engagement and lobbying efforts with central authorities.