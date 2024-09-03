27 C
Take necessary precautions: Mizoram government

Continuous rainfall since Aug 19

Representational Image
AIZAWL, Sept 2: The Mizoram government on Monday asked people to take necessary precautions in view of the heavy rain that has been battering the state.

In a public notice issued on Monday, the state disaster management and rehabilitation department requested every household to check their surroundings to ensure there is proper drainage of rainwater.

Due to incessant rainfall during monsoon, several untoward incidents have occurred in the state resulting in loss of lives and properties, the notice said.

It said that landslides at various places disrupted transportation routes while heavy downpours often interrupted normal activities.

“The government has reminded all to take necessary precautions as the ground has become more vulnerable due to prolonged heavy rainfall,” the notice said.

It said that the government is watchful of the situation and is actively working towards relief and mitigation of problems caused by inclement weather.

The notice asked people to inform officials about any place that faces a risk of landslide or any other disaster.

It further asked government departments to stay alert and be ready to respond to any mishap caused by heavy rainfall.

Mizoram has been experiencing continuous rainfall since August 19 resulting in landslides and landslips in several places.

Earlier, schools were closed in Aizawl and Kolasib for five consecutive days from August 20 to August 24 due to heavy rain.

The government also closed schools in four districts — Aizawl, Lunglei, Hnahthial and Mamit — on August 28 as a precautionary measure.

On Sunday, officials said an abandoned seven-storey building collapsed in Aizawl’s Vaivakawn area due to a landslide.

However, they said no casualty was reported during the incident.

At least 42 people have been killed in landslides and other natural calamities across Mizoram since March this year, according to state Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department officials. (PTI)

