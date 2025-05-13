27.8 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
‘Tales from the Dawn-lit Mountains’ launched in a star-studded literary gathering

Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi hailed the book as a rare and lyrical preservation of Arunachal’s oral traditions

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 12: “Tales from the Dawn-lit Mountains”, a captivating collection of folklore-inspired stories by Subi Taba, Agriculture Development Officer, was officially launched on Sunday at a vibrant literary event hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum. The book, published by Penguin Random House, was unveiled in the presence of eminent dignitaries, scholars, and literature enthusiasts.

The occasion was graced by notable personalities including Dani Sulu, Secretary, Disaster Management; Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, Padma Shri awardee, Sahitya Akademi laureate, and former bureaucrat; Gijum Tali, Director, IPR; Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University; Dr. Robin Hissang, Principal, Government College Seppa; Dr. Ashok Pandey, faculty member at Dera Natung Government College; and several members of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS).

In a heartwarming show of support, speakers praised Tales from the Dawn-lit Mountains for its cultural richness and literary craftsmanship: Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi hailed the book as “a rare and lyrical preservation of Arunachal’s oral traditions, infused with deep emotion and timeless wisdom.”

Dani Sulu commended Subi Taba’s determination in completing and publishing the book with a major publishing house while fulfilling her responsibilities as a government officer.

Gijum Tali described the book as “an essential contribution to Arunachali literature.”

NT Rikam noted, “The book bridges folklore and literary finesse. It will inspire young minds to reconnect with their roots.”

Bompi Riba delivered a review of the book, praising its magical realism, lyrical prose, and vivid portrayal of the region’s myths and landscapes.

The event, jointly organized by the author and the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society, featured a thought-provoking discussion moderated by Yater Nyokir, followed by a Q&A session and book signing. The presence of literary stalwarts and cultural custodians made the evening a memorable celebration of Arunachal Pradesh’s rich oral heritage and storytelling traditions.

