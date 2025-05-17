Trailer of documentary film “The Mythology of Dree Festival” released in Naharlagun

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 16: The trailer of the much-anticipated documentary film “The Mythology of Dree Festival” was officially released on May 15, at Soochna Bhawan, IPR Office, Papu Nallah, Naharlagun. The launch event was graced by Shri Gijum Tali, Director of the Department of Information and Public Relations (IPR), along with Shri Habung Tapa, Chairman of the Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (CCDFC), Shri Nani Polo, General Secretary of CCDFC, and Shri Mihin Kano, Cultural Secretary of CCDFC. The event was also attended by IPR officers, actors, crew members of the film, and other invited guests.

The documentary has been produced by The Greentoons Production House and directed by Shri Radhe Tajung, with the support of the IPR Department. The film visually explores the rich mythology behind the Dree Festival, celebrated by the Apatani community.

In his address, Gijum Tali, Director of IPR, praised the efforts of The Greentoons and the film’s director for capturing the essence of the Dree mythology in such a compelling visual format. “This documentary is a commendable initiative. It not only brings to life the traditional stories behind the Dree Festival but also serves as a powerful medium to educate and inspire the younger generation to connect with their cultural roots,” he said. Shri Tali stressed that such visual documentation is crucial for the preservation and transmission of indigenous heritage.

Habung Tapa, Chairman of the Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee, expressed great enthusiasm and recommended that the full documentary be screened for three consecutive days during the upcoming Capital Complex Dree Festival 2025 celebrations to ensure maximum viewership.

Speaking on the occasion, Nani Polo, General Secretary of CCDFC, extended heartfelt thanks to the IPR Department for sponsoring and supporting the film. “On behalf of the entire Apatani community, I express our sincere gratitude to the IPR Department. We hope that more such projects will be taken up in the future to safeguard and promote our cultural identity,” he said.

Dugyir A Padu, District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO), also appreciated the initiative, emphasizing its relevance in today’s times. “Younger generations often struggle to grasp orally passed-down myths and traditions. Visual storytelling, like this documentary, bridges that gap and offers clarity and connection. Other communities, including mine, which celebrates festivals like Mopin, should also consider similar projects,” she added.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Nending Nampi, Managing Director of The Greentoons Production House, who acknowledged the collective effort behind the film and expressed hope that it would be a valuable cultural resource for years to come.