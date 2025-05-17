27.3 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 17, 2025
type here...

Trailer of documentary film “The Mythology of Dree Festival” released in Naharlagun

Arunachal PradeshEntertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 16: The trailer of the much-anticipated documentary film “The Mythology of Dree Festival” was officially released on May 15, at Soochna Bhawan, IPR Office, Papu Nallah, Naharlagun. The launch event was graced by Shri Gijum Tali, Director of the Department of Information and Public Relations (IPR), along with Shri Habung Tapa, Chairman of the Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (CCDFC), Shri Nani Polo, General Secretary of CCDFC, and Shri Mihin Kano, Cultural Secretary of CCDFC. The event was also attended by IPR officers, actors, crew members of the film, and other invited guests.

- Advertisement -

The documentary has been produced by The Greentoons Production House and directed by Shri Radhe Tajung, with the support of the IPR Department. The film visually explores the rich mythology behind the Dree Festival, celebrated by the Apatani community.

Related Posts:

In his address, Gijum Tali, Director of IPR, praised the efforts of The Greentoons and the film’s director for capturing the essence of the Dree mythology in such a compelling visual format. “This documentary is a commendable initiative. It not only brings to life the traditional stories behind the Dree Festival but also serves as a powerful medium to educate and inspire the younger generation to connect with their cultural roots,” he said. Shri Tali stressed that such visual documentation is crucial for the preservation and transmission of indigenous heritage.

Habung Tapa, Chairman of the Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee, expressed great enthusiasm and recommended that the full documentary be screened for three consecutive days during the upcoming Capital Complex Dree Festival 2025 celebrations to ensure maximum viewership.

Speaking on the occasion, Nani Polo, General Secretary of CCDFC, extended heartfelt thanks to the IPR Department for sponsoring and supporting the film. “On behalf of the entire Apatani community, I express our sincere gratitude to the IPR Department. We hope that more such projects will be taken up in the future to safeguard and promote our cultural identity,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Dugyir A Padu, District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO), also appreciated the initiative, emphasizing its relevance in today’s times. “Younger generations often struggle to grasp orally passed-down myths and traditions. Visual storytelling, like this documentary, bridges that gap and offers clarity and connection. Other communities, including mine, which celebrates festivals like Mopin, should also consider similar projects,” she added.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Nending Nampi, Managing Director of The Greentoons Production House, who acknowledged the collective effort behind the film and expressed hope that it would be a valuable cultural resource for years to come.

10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
Top 6 Mango Markets in India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

17 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish 10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway 10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June Top 6 Mango Markets in India