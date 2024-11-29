23 C
Talks on Manipur district Issue today

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SENAPATI, Nov 28: The tripartite talks on the contentious Manipur new district creation issue will take place on November 29, at 10 am in Senapati district headquarters.

The discussions involve the United Naga Council (UNC), the Government of Manipur, and the Central government.

Initially scheduled for November 13, the meeting was rescheduled following a request from the UNC. Advisor (North East), AK Mishra, facilitated the adjustment.

The issue stems from the Manipur government’s creation of seven new districts on December 8, 2016, which led to a 139-day economic blockade by the UNC. Talks first commenced on March 19, 2017, and resumed in New Delhi on October 11, 2024, after a prolonged gap. UNC members have already convened in Senapati to prepare for the discussions. (NNN)

