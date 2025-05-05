30.5 C
Tangsa Moh-Mol Festival celebrated with grandeur in Itanagar

Festival featured traditional dances, rituals, music, and ceremonial offerings

ITANAGAR, May 3: The Tangsa Moh-Mol Festival, a vibrant celebration of tradition and heritage, was held with great fanfare at the TCL Festival Ground, Senki Park, in the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh. The event drew an enthusiastic crowd and served as a cultural bridge, showcasing the rich customs and unity of the Tangsa community.

The festivities were graced by Shri Bamang Tago, Chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission, who attended as Chief Guest. Shri Mihin Gambo, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun (Capital Region), was present as the Guest of Honour, lending further significance to the occasion.

Organised under the leadership of Laisam Simai, President of the Tangsa Moh-Mol Festival Celebration Committee and MLA of 51 Nampong (ST) Assembly Constituency, the event reflected strong community collaboration. Tikam J. Ronrang, General Secretary of the committee, was instrumental in coordinating the celebrations, ensuring smooth execution of the cultural showcase.

The Moh-Mol Festival featured traditional dances, rituals, music, and ceremonial offerings, emphasizing the spiritual and agricultural significance of the festival in Tangsa culture. The festival marks the end of the sowing season and is a time for thanksgiving, communal bonding, and cultural expression.

Attendees witnessed a colorful display of Tangsa attire, customs, and food, as performances and prayers echoed the values of unity, prosperity, and gratitude.

Speakers and dignitaries at the event praised the Tangsa community for preserving their cultural identity and for contributing to the diversity and social harmony of Arunachal Pradesh.

The celebration of Moh-Mol in the capital city not only served to unite the Tangsa community but also offered a platform for people from other communities to engage and appreciate the vibrancy of Arunachal’s ethnic mosaic. (Agencies)

