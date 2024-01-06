13 C
Saturday, January 6, 2024
Taxis stay off roads in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Jan 5: As public transport stayed off the roads in Meghalaya on Friday, tourism minister and MDA spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh said that the rule of law must prevail.

He was responding to a question on the 48-hour protest called by the tourist taxi associations against the yet-to-be-implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) which seeks to increase the punishment in hit-and-run cases.

“This is a matter of concern not just for Meghalaya, but the entire nation and of course we have seen a rise in cases of harsh driving and a lot of cases where drivers have taken undue advantage of the laws of the land. So the rule of law must prevail,” Lyngdoh told reporters.

The minister said, “This is a protest that is being organised across the country. The movement of tourists is impeded across India.”

Today, tourist taxis in Meghalaya stayed off the roads in support of the country-wide protest against the BNS. (NNN)

