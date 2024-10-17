Taxi Ban Row Threatens Meghalaya’s Tourism Growth: MTDF Urges Action

HT Digital

Thursday, October 17: The ongoing row over the ban on Assam tourist taxis entering Meghalaya has negatively impacted the state’s tourism industry over the past three months, according to the Meghalaya Tourism Development Forum (MTDF). The conflict began on July 26, when Assam-registered tourist taxis were stopped by a local NGO at Umtyngngar from ferrying passengers to popular destinations within Meghalaya. This move sparked widespread debate and led to significant losses for various tourism-dependent stakeholders in the state.

The MTDF has voiced strong opposition to the ban on Assam-registered taxis, emphasizing that such a move is a setback for the long-term development of tourism in Meghalaya. The forum expressed its concerns in a letter addressed to a state government-constituted committee on tourism, which was created in response to demands from local taxi drivers to restrict tourist taxis registered outside the state. According to the MTDF, halting these taxis from operating in Meghalaya would harm the overall growth of tourism in the region, which is still far from reaching its full potential.

Larsing Sawyan, president of the MTDF, reiterated the forum’s commitment to working with all stakeholders to address the issue and find practical solutions. He emphasized the need to ensure the safety and security of all tourists visiting Meghalaya, while also considering the interests of local taxi operators. Sawyan highlighted that the recent agitation by a segment of Meghalaya’s tourist taxi drivers, which advocated for the ban, had severely impacted tourism during the months of July to September 2024. The result was significant financial losses for a wide range of stakeholders, including hotels, guesthouses, restaurants, tea stall owners, guides, farmers, and vegetable vendors, all of whom rely on tourism for their livelihoods.

The MTDF expressed concern that tourism in Meghalaya had barely scratched the surface of its potential, and any move that disrupts this growth process would be detrimental to the state’s long-term aspirations in the sector. It urged for caution and advised that decisions impacting the tourism industry should involve broader consultation with all stakeholders, including local taxi operators, hoteliers, and service providers, before being implemented. The forum underscored that tourism is a highly competitive industry, and addressing its challenges requires collective efforts to develop sustainable and equitable solutions for all parties involved.

In its recommendations to the state government, the MTDF proposed several measures to streamline the tourism transport sector in Meghalaya. One key recommendation was the formation of a single, unified association for tourist taxi operators, replacing the multiple associations currently operating in the state. This, the forum believes, would help create a more organized and cooperative environment for addressing concerns and resolving issues within the sector.

The MTDF also suggested the allocation of dedicated parking lots for tourist taxis at key locations across the state to improve mobility and access for visitors. Additionally, it called for basic training programs for tourist taxi drivers, including instruction in etiquette, cleanliness, communication, and guide skills, as well as the introduction of a standardized dress code. These measures, according to the forum, would enhance the overall experience for tourists and contribute to the professionalization of the sector.

The MTDF’s recommendations aim to create a more inclusive and cohesive tourism strategy for Meghalaya, one that supports local taxi operators while also fostering growth and development across the industry. By addressing the concerns of both local taxi drivers and other tourism stakeholders, the forum hopes to restore balance to the sector and ensure that Meghalaya continues to attract visitors without disruptions.