Tensions Rise in Manipur as Kuki-Zo Groups Protest Meitei Pilgrimage to Thangjing Hill

IMPHAL, APR 15: Fresh tensions have erupted in Manipur as Kuki-Zo groups staged protests against the annual Meitei pilgrimage to Thangjing hill, a revered shrine located in the Churachandpur district. The incident has reignited concerns over fragile ethnic relations in a state already marred by sporadic unrest in recent years.

Each April, Meitei pilgrims undertake a difficult journey to the Ibudhou Thangjing hilltop temple, worshipped as the “protector of the mountains.” However, this year, six Kuki-Zo organizations jointly issued a warning, urging Meiteis not to cross into what they consider Kuki-Zo territories, which lie beyond the designated buffer zones.

In a firm statement, the Kuki-Zo groups declared, “Unless and until a political settlement is reached by the Government of India on behalf of the Kuki-Zo community within the framework of the Constitution, no such access to the jurisdiction of Kuki-Zo land will be permitted for the Meitei community.”

The situation escalated when members of the Kuki-Zo community held a protest at Thangjing hill on Sunday, openly opposing the pilgrimage. The move has alarmed political leaders and civil society organisations who are now calling for restraint and dialogue.

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh publicly appealed for peace. “Kukis, Nagas, Muslims, and Meiteis have been coexisting in Manipur since time immemorial. On behalf of the Congress party, I urge our Kuki brothers to reconsider their stance,” he said, emphasizing unity. “We are all Manipuris. While we oppose illegal immigration, the native communities must live in harmony.”

The All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO), a prominent Imphal-based group, condemned the restrictions placed on the pilgrimage. AMUCO President Pheiroijam Nando Luwang stated, “Thangjing hill is a sacred site for the Meiteis. The Centre and the Manipur government must ensure the safety of pilgrims wishing to visit this historically significant site.”

Meanwhile, the Meitei Heritage Welfare Foundation accused the Kuki-Zo organizations of attempting to provoke unrest. The foundation stated that the warnings issued were “clearly aimed at inflaming tensions and potentially reigniting violence in the region.”

Notably, the Manipur government had already acknowledged the cultural and historical importance of Thangjing hill. In a notification issued on February 19, 2022, and published in the official Gazette on November 14 the same year, the area was declared a protected site under the Manipur Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1976.