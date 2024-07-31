29 C
Territorial Army Prevents Train Accident in Manipur

The Territorial Army averted a potential train accident in Manipur by identifying and addressing a landslide near the tracks, ensuring the safety of passengers.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Pune, India - October 02 2020: Diesel locomotive hauling a passenger train near Pune India.
HT Digital

July 31, Wednesday: In a commendable act of vigilance and prompt action, the Territorial Army averted a potential train accident in Manipur, ensuring the safety of countless passengers. The incident occurred near a railway track where a landslide had caused significant obstruction, posing a serious risk to an approaching train.

The Territorial Army personnel, while on routine patrol, identified the landslide near the tracks and immediately took action to prevent a disaster. The team promptly alerted railway authorities and took measures to halt the train before it could reach the affected area. Their swift response prevented what could have been a catastrophic accident.

Local officials praised the Territorial Army for their quick thinking and decisive action. “The prompt identification of the landslide and immediate action taken by the Territorial Army has averted a major accident and saved many lives,” said a senior railway official.

The landslide, caused by recent heavy rains, had gone unnoticed until the Territorial Army’s intervention. Railway authorities are now working to clear the debris and restore normal train operations in the area. In the meantime, additional safety measures are being implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Passengers and local residents have expressed their gratitude towards the Territorial Army for their dedication and service. This incident highlights the critical role that the Territorial Army plays in ensuring the safety and security of the region.

The Territorial Army’s actions have not only prevented a potential tragedy but also reinforced the importance of vigilance and quick response in safeguarding public safety. The railway authorities are conducting a thorough inspection of the tracks to ensure their stability and safety for future travel.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
