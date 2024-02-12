21 C
Guwahati
Monday, February 12, 2024
type here...

Three Bangladeshi women arrested in Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, Feb 11: Three Bangladeshi women and three locals were arrested from Agartala railway station here on Sunday for attempting to board a Kolkata-bound train without valid papers, police said.

Upon questioning, the Bangladeshi women failed to produce their passports, said Obaidur Rahman, the officiating in-charge of Agartala GRP police station.

- Advertisement -

Rahman said the Bangladeshi women were arrested under the India Passport Act, while the remaining three individuals, comprising two men and one woman from Tripura’s Sepahijala district, were arrested on charges of human trafficking.

“Preliminary interrogation revealed that the three Bangladeshi nationals from Dhaka had intentions of traveling to Kolkata. An investigation has started to ascertain the motive of the three women,” police added. (PTI)

Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
10 Fastest Animals In World
10 Fastest Animals In World
Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily
Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily
10 Largest Birds In The World
10 Largest Birds In The World
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

12 February, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries 10 Fastest Animals In World Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily 10 Largest Birds In The World How To Maintain Oral Hygiene