Three militants arrested in Manipur

IMPHAL, March 29: Security forces have arrested three militants of two valley-based proscribed outfits in Manipur, police said on Saturday.

A member of the banned PREPAK was apprehended from Sekmaijin Mayai Leikai in Kakching District on Friday, while an active cadre of the PREPAK-Progressive Group was held from Mantripukhri in Imphal West district.

Police also arrested a member of the outlawed KCP (Politburo Standing Committee) from Khundrakpam Awang Leikai in Imphal East district on Friday.

Meanwhile, the security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during separate search operations in Imphal East, Kakching and Bishnupur districts over the past few days.

The recovered arms include IEDs, hand grenades, rifles, a machine gun and 15 packets of explosives, a police officer said. (PTI)