Manipur Police arrest 3 militants linked to KYKL, KCP in Imphal, Bishnupur

GUWAHATI, Oct 28: In a significant operation, the Manipur Police arrested three active militants affiliated with proscribed groups KYKL and KCP in separate operations in Imphal West and Bishnupur districts, the police officials informed on Monday.

The first operation took place in the Narankonjil area of Imphal West District, where two young cadres from KYKL and KCP (Noyon) factions were apprehended.

The arrested individuals were identified as Thongam Naoba Meitei, aged 21, and Huidrom Prabhash Singh, alias Nonil, aged 23.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Manipur Police stated, “Manipur Police arrested 01 (one) active cadre each of KYKL and KCP (Noyon) from Narankonjil area, Imphal West District. They were identified as (i) Thongam Naoba Meitei (21) and (ii) Huidrom Prabhash Singh @ Nonil (23) respectively.”

On 26.10.2024, Manipur Police arrested 01 (one) active cadre each of KYKL and KCP (Noyon) from Narankonjil area, Imphal West District. They were identified as (i) Thongam Naoba Meitei (21) and (ii) Huidrom Prabhash Singh @ Nonil (23) respectively. They were involved in extortion…

According to police officials, both individuals were actively involved in extorting money from local shopkeepers and the general public, causing distress and fear in the community.

Subsequently, the police seized several items from the duo, including: One four-wheeler vehicle, Five mobile phones, Two Aadhaar cards, Two wallets, and Cash totaling Rs. 170.

In a separate operation, Manipur Police apprehended another active cadre of the KCP (PWG) faction from Keibul Chingmeirong Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur District.

Identified as Oinam Amar Singh, alias Joy, aged 47, he was found in possession of two mobile phones and three SIM cards, which authorities believe were used to facilitate illegal activities.

“Manipur Police arrested 01(one) active cadre of KCP(PWG) from Keibul Chingmeirong Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur District”, the Manipur Police added.

On 26.10.24, Manipur Police arrested 01(one) active cadre of KCP(PWG) from Keibul Chingmeirong Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur District. He was identified as Oinam Amar Singh @ Joy (47). Further, the following items were recovered from his possession:

i. 02(two) mobile handsets along… pic.twitter.com/BjuLG6IoBg — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) October 27, 2024