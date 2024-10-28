26 C
Guwahati
Monday, October 28, 2024
type here...

Manipur Police arrest 3 militants linked to KYKL, KCP in Imphal, Bishnupur

The first operation took place in the Narankonjil area of Imphal West District, where two young cadres from KYKL and KCP (Noyon) factions were apprehended.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 28: In a significant operation, the Manipur Police arrested three active militants affiliated with proscribed groups KYKL and KCP in separate operations in Imphal West and Bishnupur districts, the police officials informed on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The first operation took place in the Narankonjil area of Imphal West District, where two young cadres from KYKL and KCP (Noyon) factions were apprehended.

Related Posts:

The arrested individuals were identified as Thongam Naoba Meitei, aged 21, and Huidrom Prabhash Singh, alias Nonil, aged 23.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Manipur Police stated, “Manipur Police arrested 01 (one) active cadre each of KYKL and KCP (Noyon) from Narankonjil area, Imphal West District. They were identified as (i) Thongam Naoba Meitei (21) and (ii) Huidrom Prabhash Singh @ Nonil (23) respectively.”

According to police officials, both individuals were actively involved in extorting money from local shopkeepers and the general public, causing distress and fear in the community.

- Advertisement -

Subsequently, the police seized several items from the duo, including: One four-wheeler vehicle, Five mobile phones, Two Aadhaar cards, Two wallets, and Cash totaling Rs. 170.

In a separate operation, Manipur Police apprehended another active cadre of the KCP (PWG) faction from Keibul Chingmeirong Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur District.

Identified as Oinam Amar Singh, alias Joy, aged 47, he was found in possession of two mobile phones and three SIM cards, which authorities believe were used to facilitate illegal activities.

“Manipur Police arrested 01(one) active cadre of KCP(PWG) from Keibul Chingmeirong Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur District”, the Manipur Police added.

Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
Best Winter Road Trips In India
Best Winter Road Trips In India
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam announces ‘Pitri Matri Vandana’ leave for employees from Nov 6...

The Hills Times -
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November 8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala 8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway Best Winter Road Trips In India Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes