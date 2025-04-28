Three NSCN Militants Killed in Joint Assam Rifles-Indian Army Operation in Arunachal Pradesh

HT Digital

ITANAGAR, APR 28: In a major anti-insurgency operation, the Assam Rifles and the Indian Army jointly launched an offensive in the Pongchau area of Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh, on April 27, killing three militants belonging to the NSCN (Angmai) faction.

Acting on intelligence inputs provided by military sources based in Kolkata, security forces moved swiftly after learning that around 15 cadres of the NSCN (Angmai) were camping in the region.

A fierce exchange of fire broke out during the operation, resulting in the deaths of three insurgents. Security personnel also recovered three AK-47 assault rifles from the encounter site, strengthening their efforts to curb militant activities in the area.

Two additional cadres were critically injured during the confrontation. However, no other insurgents have been apprehended yet.

Security forces continue combing and search operations in the region to neutralize any remaining threats and ensure the area is fully secured.