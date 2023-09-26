31 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
type here...

Three Rohingya minor girls detained in Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 25: The Border Security Force (BSF)
detained three Rohingya minor girls from Konaban and
Harihardola areas in Tripura on Monday, sources said.
The girls had allegedly entered India illegally from
Bangladesh through the Tripura border.
They were later handed over to Madhupur Police Station
of Sepahijala in Tripura.

- Advertisement -

The arrest comes as it is alleged that the border region of
Kamalasagar constituency in Tripura has become a hub
for international women and drug trafficking.
A small group is believed to be in constant contact with
Bangladeshi trafficking groups and are regularly involved
in the trafficking of Rohingya women within India through
the aforementioned border areas, a source said.
The police have begun an investigation regarding the
apprehension of the three girls.
Their motive to enter India was not known either.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

26 September, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0