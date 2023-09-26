Three Rohingya minor girls detained in Tripura

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Sept 25: The Border Security Force (BSF)
detained three Rohingya minor girls from Konaban and
Harihardola areas in Tripura on Monday, sources said.
The girls had allegedly entered India illegally from
Bangladesh through the Tripura border.
They were later handed over to Madhupur Police Station
of Sepahijala in Tripura.
The arrest comes as it is alleged that the border region of
Kamalasagar constituency in Tripura has become a hub
for international women and drug trafficking.
A small group is believed to be in constant contact with
Bangladeshi trafficking groups and are regularly involved
in the trafficking of Rohingya women within India through
the aforementioned border areas, a source said.
The police have begun an investigation regarding the
apprehension of the three girls.
Their motive to enter India was not known either.