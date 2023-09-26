Three Rohingya minor girls detained in Tripura

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 25: The Border Security Force (BSF)

detained three Rohingya minor girls from Konaban and

Harihardola areas in Tripura on Monday, sources said.

The girls had allegedly entered India illegally from

Bangladesh through the Tripura border.

They were later handed over to Madhupur Police Station

of Sepahijala in Tripura.

The arrest comes as it is alleged that the border region of

Kamalasagar constituency in Tripura has become a hub

for international women and drug trafficking.

A small group is believed to be in constant contact with

Bangladeshi trafficking groups and are regularly involved

in the trafficking of Rohingya women within India through

the aforementioned border areas, a source said.

The police have begun an investigation regarding the

apprehension of the three girls.

Their motive to enter India was not known either.