BSF detains 52 touts, 623 Bangladeshi and Rohingya in Tripura in 2024

AGARTALA, Nov 10: The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in the state have apprehended 623 Bangladeshi and Rohingyas and also a detained 52 touts from Tripura till November 9.

BSF informed this during a meeting between Member of the Parliament of East Tripura Lok Sabha Seat Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma and BSF officials.

In a press statement BSF said that MP Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma, from Tripura East Constituency visited BSF Headquarters at Salbagan, Agartala.

She met the Inspector General of BSF, Tripura , Patel Piyush Purushottam Das, IPS and had a detailed discussion on various issues pertaining to the border state of Tripura.

The IG briefed the MP on the current security scenario and the various proactive measures being taken by BSF.

“The IG has assured the MP that BSF is fully prepared to meet the security challenges in view of current situation in Bangladesh and BSF troops are in a heightened state of alert along international border. He further appraised that BSF during the year 2024 has thwarted numerous infiltration attempts and has apprehended more than 571 Bangladeshi nationals and 52 Rohingyas till date. BSF is also maintaining excellent synergy with State police, civil administration and other sister agencies and carrying out joint operations in the hinterland in which 52 touts have been apprehended. He also assured the MP that BSF is cracking down heavily on the smuggling of contrabands and narcotics and has so far seized goods and narcotics substance worth Rs 87 Crores” the press release said.

In the meeting the IG also appraised the various initiatives undertaken by BSF like pre recruitment training for border youths, medical camps in remote border villages, setting up of skill development centers and distribution of sports goods and other essential items in border belt which has immensely benefitted the border population.

“The initiatives of BSF Wives Welfare Association (BWWA) in women empowerment and visits of Mahila Praharis to border villages to motivate the local women to join the forces was highly appreciated by the MP. The MP also commended the various steps being taken by BSF and further assured the IG of all possible assistance from the Government”, it added.