Time for reconciliation among communities to bring peace: N Biren Singh

IMPHAL, Aug 13: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said the time has come for reconciliation among the communities to bring peace to the ethnic strife-hit state.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 133rd Patriots’ Day celebrations, Singh said the people of Manipur should live as one.

“Today is Patriots’ Day. Many Manipuris sacrificed their lives for the country. On this day, I want to convey the message to the people of the state that the time has come for reconciliation among the communities. I am requesting all the citizens of the state to assist in bringing peace,” he said.

“We should not have differences on the basis of caste, creed or anything. We are all Manipuris, we are all Indians and should live together. But the core issues which we have been struggling with should be our priority. I also appeal to the press to support and help in bringing peace in the state,” he added.

Singh said state ministers and MLAs would host feasts at the relief camps on Independence Day.

“Even I requested the hill MLAs to reach out to the relief camps and support the displaced persons. I think it will be a great message for the people who are suffering,” he said.

Addressing the annual state function earlier in the day, Singh said Manipur was rapidly advancing among the Northeastern state and other small states in the country before violence broke out in May last year.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the unfortunate incident that started on May 3 last year, many people have faced hardship. Many people have lost their lives and many have been displaced. However, central leaders are monitoring the situation and providing necessary security and various assistance,” he said.

“We are gradually returning to the path of peace with no major flare-up or violence witnessed in the last five-six months,” he added.

Singh appealed to the people for unity.

“I request all to leave behind the political affiliations and rise over differences to come together as one and help in restoring peace in the state,” he said.

August 13 is celebrated annually as Patriots’ Day in memory of those who laid down their lives in the 1891 Anglo-Manipur War. (PTI)