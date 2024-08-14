28 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
type here...

Time for reconciliation among communities to bring peace: N Biren Singh

‘We are all Manipuris, we are all Indians and should live together’

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Aug 13: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said the time has come for reconciliation among the communities to bring peace to the ethnic strife-hit state.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 133rd Patriots’ Day celebrations, Singh said the people of Manipur should live as one.

- Advertisement -

“Today is Patriots’ Day. Many Manipuris sacrificed their lives for the country. On this day, I want to convey the message to the people of the state that the time has come for reconciliation among the communities. I am requesting all the citizens of the state to assist in bringing peace,” he said.

“We should not have differences on the basis of caste, creed or anything. We are all Manipuris, we are all Indians and should live together. But the core issues which we have been struggling with should be our priority. I also appeal to the press to support and help in bringing peace in the state,” he added.

Singh said state ministers and MLAs would host feasts at the relief camps on Independence Day.

“Even I requested the hill MLAs to reach out to the relief camps and support the displaced persons. I think it will be a great message for the people who are suffering,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the annual state function earlier in the day, Singh said Manipur was rapidly advancing among the Northeastern state and other small states in the country before violence broke out in May last year.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the unfortunate incident that started on May 3 last year, many people have faced hardship. Many people have lost their lives and many have been displaced. However, central leaders are monitoring the situation and providing necessary security and various assistance,” he said.

“We are gradually returning to the path of peace with no major flare-up or violence witnessed in the last five-six months,” he added.

Singh appealed to the people for unity.

- Advertisement -

“I request all to leave behind the political affiliations and rise over differences to come together as one and help in restoring peace in the state,” he said.

August 13 is celebrated annually as Patriots’ Day in memory of those who laid down their lives in the 1891 Anglo-Manipur War. (PTI)

10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
10 Most Colourful Animals In The World
10 Most Colourful Animals In The World
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BSF detain 10 Bangladeshi, one Indian from Tripura

The Hills Times -
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers 10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions 10 Most Colourful Animals In The World